YOUNGSTOWN — The Appalachian Regional Commission today announced it awarded $1 million to Youngstown State University for the Excellence Training Center project.

The grant will allow YSU to renovate a facility to house the center, an advanced manufacturing education and workforce training facility that will benefit a 14-county, three-state region. The center will be developed as a 24/7 access, shared-use facility with a manufacturing training lab and group project and workroom space supporting displaced workers, students, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs.

In total, ARC announced $15.7 million in investments in 18 projects that will help grow the economies in seven Appalachian states by creating or retaining more than 1,700 jobs, benefiting nearly 1,200 students and workers, and leveraging an additional $64 million into the Appalachian Region.