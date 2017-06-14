JOBS
YSU board will vote on 3-year tuition freeze today


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 11:47 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University board of trustee members will vote on a 3-year tuition freeze during today's 3 p.m. meeting in Tod Hall on campus.

Ron Cole, YSU spokesman, said it's important to remember the university's affordability is still one of the best.

"We will still be among lowest ... in the state of Ohio and western Pennsylvania," he said.

Despite today's outcome, Cole said tuition can still be raised based on the state's budget proposal concerning higher education which will be submitted June 30.

