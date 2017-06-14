YOUNGSTOWN — Police issued traffic citations to a Leo Avenue woman late Tuesday after two small children in a car she was driving suffered bloody faces in an accident because they were not restrained in a child seat.

Reports said police responded just after 10 p.m. to an accident at Cottage Grove and East Avondale Avenue and found the children in a car driven by J'nai Martin, 21.

Reports said paramedics said both children had injuries consistent with not being in a car seat. Reports did not mention the ages of the children.

Martin was given citations for assured clear distance, not having a driver's license and failure to use child restraint and released at the scene.