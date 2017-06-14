JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police cite woman after her unrestrained children were injured in accident


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 9:50 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police issued traffic citations to a Leo Avenue woman late Tuesday after two small children in a car she was driving suffered bloody faces in an accident because they were not restrained in a child seat.

Reports said police responded just after 10 p.m. to an accident at Cottage Grove and East Avondale Avenue and found the children in a car driven by J'nai Martin, 21.

Reports said paramedics said both children had injuries consistent with not being in a car seat. Reports did not mention the ages of the children.

Martin was given citations for assured clear distance, not having a driver's license and failure to use child restraint and released at the scene.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes