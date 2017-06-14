YOUNGSTOWN — A Market Street man today entered guilty pleas in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

Leslie Howard, 29, is allowed to be free on bond until his sentencing, which has not been set. Prosecutors told Judge Maureen Sweeney they did not oppose Howard being free until his sentencing and they also said they will stand silent at his sentencing.

Howard was arrested by Youngstown police March 1 after a short vehicle and foot chase on Broadview Avenue on the North Side. Reports said police a 9mm semiautomatic handgun Howard tossed onto the ground while he was running and drugs were later found in the car.