JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown man pleads guilty to charges in March 1 incident


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 12:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Market Street man today entered guilty pleas in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

Leslie Howard, 29, is allowed to be free on bond until his sentencing, which has not been set. Prosecutors told Judge Maureen Sweeney they did not oppose Howard being free until his sentencing and they also said they will stand silent at his sentencing.

Howard was arrested by Youngstown police March 1 after a short vehicle and foot chase on Broadview Avenue on the North Side. Reports said police a 9mm semiautomatic handgun Howard tossed onto the ground while he was running and drugs were later found in the car.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes