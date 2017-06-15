Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Local political figures of both parties condemned the gunfire attack on Republican members of Congress, and brought a message of bipartisanship.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th; U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland;

state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th; U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, as well as Mark Monroe and David Betras, Mahoning County Republican and Democratic party chairmen, all offered comments.

Read those iin Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.