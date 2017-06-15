YOUNGSTOWN

Tuition remains unchanged at Youngstown State University after today’s board of trustees meeting.

Neal McNally, YSU vice president for finance and business operations, said until the state submits its budget proposal concerning higher education on June 30, tuition will be the same — full-time undergraduate tuition is $8,317 a year.

According to a university statement: “The state budget, which must be approved by June 30, limits tuition increases for Ohio public universities. If the state budget includes a tuition increase, YSU is likely to approve the nominal increase in tuition the legislation allows. If not, YSU will freeze tuition for a fourth consecutive year.”

If adjustments are made in that state submission, “YSU could still raise tuition,” McNally said.

University spokesman Ron Cole said it’s important to remember that the university’s affordability is still one of the best in the area.

“We will be the lowest ... in the state of Ohio and western Pennsylvania,” Cole said.

In other university business, trustees agreed to purchase of the former Mahoning County Misdemeanant Jail as the future home of YSU’s proposed Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center. The property at 360 W. Commerce St., only a block from the YSU campus, is owned by Mahoning County.

