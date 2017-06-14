WARREN — On Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Faith In Action and Valley Voices United For Change will host “Death By A Thousand Budget Cuts,” a mock funeral, complete with an open casket and hearse, to vividly illustrate how Trumpcare and President Trump’s “skinny budget” will hurt middle-class families in Ohio and those struggling to enter the middle class.

“Death by A Thousand Budget Cuts” will be take place at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, 2555 Palmyra Road SW, where Alton L. Merrell, Sr., is host pastor. Immediately after the service, a meal will be served in the dining facility to encourage further fellowship and dialogue.