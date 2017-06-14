WARREN — The parents of a 22-year-old man, who they say has suffered with mental illness all of his life, have reported him missing, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The parents of Kenneth Brandon Sample, known to family and friends as Brandon, say they last saw their son late Sunday night as he left home saying he was driving a friend to Akron.

But by the next morning Brandon still had not returned home.

Brandon’s father, Kenneth Sample, said he texted his son and asked him where he was and got a text back saying he was on his way home but he never returned. Police found Brandon’s car abandoned Monday morning near the Niles Greenway Bike Trail.