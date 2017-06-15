YOUNGSTOWN

Aqua Ohio will soon break ground on its new division headquarters at CASTLO Industrial Park in Struthers, and LRC Realty will break ground for The Enclave on Youngstown State University’s campus.

Both projects were discussed at the Western Reserve Port Authority’s economic development committee’s meeting Wednesday.

Aqua Ohio has closed on the sale of 4.8 acres in the CASTLO development, which the port authority manages.

Ground will be broken next week for the new office and operations center.

“We needed more space,” said Jeff La Rue, Aqua Ohio spokesman.

Aqua has operated in Struthers since the early 1900s.

Akron-based LRC Realty development group provided the committee an update on the complex to feature student-apartment suites and retail shops.

Groundbreaking will be July 10.

The Enclave is a more than $13 million project that will bring 65 student housing units retail space to the YSU campus at the corner of Lincoln and Wick avenues. Construction on The Enclave will be finished by summer 2018 and ready for that fall semester.

“We are committed to this, and we are going to move forward for this,” said Gary O’Nesti, special projects director for LRC and a YSU graduate.

Read more about the projects in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.