Paramedics revive Austintown woman from suspected OD


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 10:27 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Paramedics revived a woman from a suspected overdose early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a Woodledge Drive address when the homeowner saw a 63-year-old woman who lives there lying unconscious and he was unable to wake her.

Paramedics administered 3 doses of Narcan, to which she responded.

Police reportedly found a box containing white residue on a plastic bag and plastic straw and a 10mg pill of oxymorphone near the woman suspected of overdosing. The homeowner said the woman has a history of crushing and snorting pills.

No charges were filed.

