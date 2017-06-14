JOBS
Ohio man charged in 2 killings is charged in 3 more slayings


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 4:54 p.m.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say a suspect in the slayings of five people in two cities has now been charged in all five deaths.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of North Royalton say 45-year-old George Brinkman Jr. was charged Wednesday with aggravated murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the deaths of a mother and her two college-age daughters. The bodies of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer were found Sunday in their home. Police haven’t said how they died.

Brinkman was charged Tuesday with murder in the slayings of his employers, 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John. The couple’s bodies were found Monday in their North Canton home. Authorities say they apparently were shot.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Brinkman.

