BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BUTLER, COLTON LEE 3/5/1997 SMITH POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

CLEMENS, CRYSTAL S 4/25/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

COLVIN, DEWAYLYN C 8/5/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability



DAYE, CURTIS A 6/9/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



DUNCAN, JUCHARD 12/8/1990 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



FULTON, SARA ANN 2/21/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nonsupport Of Dependents



JAROME, JOHN A 10/18/1970 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

MCFALL, RENEE L 8/28/1965 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



MOLINA, EDWIN 6/30/1963 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



PALMER, STANLEY LEE II 12/13/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



PIERCE, RACHELLE J 4/10/1996 YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIV. PD. Accident Leaving Scene



RICHENDOLLAR, BRIAN KEITH 2/7/1972 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



STORES, HIRAM M 9/24/1953 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Theft



TRAYLOR, DANAISA UNIQUE 7/30/1997 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Felonious Assault

VINCIK, MATTHEW FREDRIC 8/18/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

WHEATLEY, NATHAN M 6/25/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BADIE, TONNIE JR 3/15/1990 6/10/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BALLARD, TANISHA LYNETTE 7/9/1982 6/8/2017 BONDED OUT

BORTON, CHARLES ROBERT 10/3/1985 6/13/2017 BONDED OUT



DAVIS, MARGARET M 7/21/1960 6/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DEILEY, MICHAEL P 6/10/1992 6/8/2017 BONDED OUT



DOLIN, JOSHUA D 7/30/1979 6/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HALL, JAMES DONNELL 2/2/1992 5/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HAMADNEH, AMY DAWN 5/26/1978 6/13/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



HASLEY, BRUCE DEE LYNN 2/14/1955 4/17/2017 BONDED OUT

LAWRENCE, ROBIN D 1/11/1964 6/5/2017 TIME SERVED



MADISON, RODNEY B 4/12/1976 6/11/2017 BONDED OUT



MORAN, MARK A 3/31/1986 6/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



RAMOS, MARCUS ELIAS 8/10/1989 6/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RUPP, CALEB LEE 11/19/1997 6/14/2017 BONDED OUT



SADLER, EDWARD R 9/19/1976 5/15/2017 TIME SERVED



SMITH, MARK A 8/9/1977 6/8/2017 BONDED OUT

SMITH, MATTHEW A 6/24/1975 6/10/2017 BONDED OUT



SMITH, ROBIN KAY 4/27/1999 6/12/2017 BONDED OUT



TOVARNAK, ROBERT J 5/27/1968 6/9/2017 BONDED OUT



WEST, LISA L 7/23/1982 5/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILLIS, WARREN D 10/5/1956 6/4/2017 TIME SERVED