Lakeside Realty announces acquisition


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 12:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Lakeside Realty today announced that it acquired Gallagher, Clark and Carney Realty Group, the largest and top producing real estate company in Columbiana County.

Through the acquisition, Century 21 Lakeside Realty brings in Clark and Carney Realty Group co-owners Sean Carney and Rick Clark and their 32 sales associates, and also expands its footprint with offices in Calcutta, Columbiana and Salem.

