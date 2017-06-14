JOBS
Investigators say Ohio father killed son with hatchet


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 11:33 a.m.

EATON, Ohio (AP) — Court records show an Ohio man who told police he killed his son with a hatchet during a confrontation has been charged with aggravated murder.

Gabriel Schaaf, 58, of Lewisburg, is scheduled for an initial appearance later today in Eaton Municipal Court. He also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

Schaaf was arrested last week after investigators found his DNA beneath 29-year-old Jonathan Schaaff’s fingernails.

Police say Gabriel Schaaf called 911 in December and reported having found his son’s body in their home about 30 miles west of Dayton.

The Dayton Daily News reports Schaaf told investigators his son was holding a rifle when he killed him.

