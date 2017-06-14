JOBS
Husband attacks when wife tells him not to smoke pot


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 9:38 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said an East Florida Avenue woman late Tuesday was attacked by her husband after they argued because he is not allowed to smoke marijuana because he's on probation.

Reports said the 29-year-old victim told police her husband grabbed her and spit in her face.

Officers were called to the home about 11:35 p.m. but the husband was gone, reports said.

Reports said the woman told police she planned on filing charges.

