YOUNGSTOWN — Ground is expected to be broken for the The Enclave project July 10, developers from LRC Realty told the Western Reserve Port Authority's Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority on Wednesday.

The Enclave will bring 65 new dorm rooms to Youngstown State University's campus. The more than $13 million structure at the corner of Lincoln and Wick avenues also will include 11,000 square feet of retail space. It should be ready for the 2018 fall semester.

The economic development arm of the port authority provided capital leasing for the project.

The port authority will issue up to $14 million in bonds to finance construction.

"We think it ties the university to downtown," said Frank Licata, president of Akron-based LRC Realty and a YSU graduate. "Our goal is to be able to attract some of the best brands [for the retail portion]. Those serve as great amenities."