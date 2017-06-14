YOUNGSTOWN — A former Leonard Kirtz School aide has been sentenced to one year probation for excessively disciplining two mentally challenged students.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court imposed the sentence this morning on Audrey Johntony, 34, of North Beverly Avenue, Austintown, who pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of child endangering.

In the plea agreement, the prosecution dropped two felony child-endangering counts and one felony count of assault and recommended that Johntony be put on probation.

