JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Child endangering charge for dad who left toddler in car


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 12:40 p.m.

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown man is charged with child endangering after police said he left his young child alone in a vehicle while he went into a store. 

Charged with the misdemeanor offense is Shawn Hamlett, 21, of Potomac Avenue. 

According to a police report, police were called to Gabe's on U.S. Route 224 about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a child left unattended in a vehicle. 

Police found a toddler alone in the car, which officers reported was running, with the air conditioning on and a window cracked. 

Police found the child's father, Hamlett, in the store. Hamlett reportedly told them he just went inside for five minutes to return something. 

He was arrested on the charge and released on a summons to appear in Mahoning County a Area Court here for arraignment Thursday. 

Hamlett reportedly told police that he could not remember his child's date of birth, but that the child was almost two years old.

The child was released to the custody of a relative. 

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes