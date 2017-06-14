BOARDMAN

A Youngstown man is charged with child endangering after police said he left his young child alone in a vehicle while he went into a store.

Charged with the misdemeanor offense is Shawn Hamlett, 21, of Potomac Avenue.

According to a police report, police were called to Gabe's on U.S. Route 224 about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a child left unattended in a vehicle.

Police found a toddler alone in the car, which officers reported was running, with the air conditioning on and a window cracked.

Police found the child's father, Hamlett, in the store. Hamlett reportedly told them he just went inside for five minutes to return something.

He was arrested on the charge and released on a summons to appear in Mahoning County a Area Court here for arraignment Thursday.

Hamlett reportedly told police that he could not remember his child's date of birth, but that the child was almost two years old.

The child was released to the custody of a relative.