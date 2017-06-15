BOARDMAN

After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with numerous awards and distinctions, Ensign Ryan Bailey said he had people from his hometown to thank for his success.

“I wouldn’t be standing up here without all the people in this room,” Bailey, a 2013 Boardman High School graduate, said Wednesday at a township trustees meeting at which he was honored. BHS coaches and teachers, as well as Bailey’s family, gathered to hear proclamations in his honor.

Bailey received proclamations from the township, from state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, on behalf of the Ohio Senate, and from U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th.

Bailey leaves Friday to begin nuclear power training for his future career as a submarine officer.

In other business, the board accepted a financing package for the new fire station that is being built at the corner of Market Street and Stadium Drive. The resolution approved Wednesday allows the township to issue permanent improvement bonds to finance the project.

Read more about the meeting in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.