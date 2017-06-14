JOBS
Baseball Oldtimers June meeting canceled


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 8:21 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Baseball Oldtimers membership meeting for today is canceled. The next general membership meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Kramer Field, 1106 Bears Den Road.

The annual YBO picnic is planned for 1 p.m., July 13, at the Kramer Field pavilion, The YBO second golf outing will be Aug. 16, at Mill Creek Golf course. Contact Nick Granito, 330-782-6520, or Dan Altemese, 330-540-8751 for more information.

