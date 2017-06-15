WARREN

A man charged with animal cruelty and disorderly conduct may not have realized the irony in his request for some relief from the heat Tuesday afternoon while getting into a hot police cruiser.

James Corbett Jr., 61, of Cleveland, was questioned at the Lowe’s store on Niles-Cortland Road after a witness observed a Chow Chow in a cage in the bed of Corbett’s pickup truck for 30 minutes with no shelter or water.

First, the witness confronted Corbett about the well-being of the dog because of the temperature being about 93 degrees and the dog being in the direct sun on a chain about 18 inches long.

Corbett reportedly was “irate” at the woman and also screamed at other witnesses in the presence of a Warren police officer.

While the officer was talking to Corbett about the dog, Corbett also stepped toward the officer and threatened the officer to “do something about it,” the officer said.

While being placed in the cruiser, Corbett looked at the officer and “asked if I could roll the windows down because of the heat,” the officer reported.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.