YOUNGSTOWN

For the second time in a week, police and paramedics today treated a person for a suspected drug overdose who was dropped on a South Side street.

Police were called about 12:50 a.m. to West Glenaven Avenue for a woman passed out on the ground. She was revived by paramedics and taken to St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

On Monday a man was treated for a drug overdose on the same street for a heroin overdose. He was also taken to St. Elizabeth.