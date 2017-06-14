JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Another OD victim dumped on a South Side street


Published: Wed, June 14, 2017 @ 1:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

For the second time in a week, police and paramedics today treated a person for a suspected drug overdose who was dropped on a South Side street.

Police were called about 12:50 a.m. to West Glenaven Avenue for a woman passed out on the ground. She was revived by paramedics and taken to St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

On Monday a man was treated for a drug overdose on the same street for a heroin overdose. He was also taken to St. Elizabeth.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes