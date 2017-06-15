YOUNGSTOWN

Aerodynamics Inc., the airline that offered daily flights between the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and Chicago last summer, denies that it misled airport officials.

In an answer and counterclaim to a lawsuit the airport filed in April, ADI said it did not mislead airport officials as to whether it had an interline agreement with United Airlines that would have made it easy for passengers to receive their baggage when they changed planes.

ADI alleges that airport officials were “on notice that ADI had no interline agreements in place itself and was, instead, working towards a hosting agreement with a third-party carrier.”

ADI added that ADI notified Western Reserve Port Authority on Aug. 18, a day after the port authority terminated its agreement with ADI, that the contract between ADI and the port authority did not require ADI to have any interline agreements.

