Associated Press

Two Georgia inmates described as "dangerous beyond description" remained on the run early today after killing two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car.

Authorities said Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has prominent tattoos on his face and neck, were spotted twice on Tuesday after they overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons.

Their escape after carjacking a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rual highway set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sill said.

Sills was emotional during a news conference as he described the scene.

"I saw two brutally murdered corrections officers, that's what I saw," he said. "I have their blood on my shoes."

Authorities said the two inmates got into a "grass green," four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601 and drove west on state Highway 16 toward Eatonton, southeast of Atlanta.

"We are still desperately looking for these two individuals. They are armed with 9 mm pistols that were taken from these correctional officers. They are dangerous beyond description. If anyone sees them or comes into contact, they need to call 911 immediately," the sheriff said.

He urged the two to turn themselves in. "They need to surrender before we find 'em," Sills said.

The two got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver's cellphone and leaving the other 31 prisoners locked inside the bus, Sills said.