Macedonia

Youngstown State University’s Victoria Kress, Ph.D., was one of 20 women honored at the Girl Scouts of North East Ohio’s annual 2017 Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon recently at The Union Club of Cleveland. The Women of Distinction were recognized for their remarkable achievements as business, community, academic and civic leaders dedicated to supporting opportunities for women and girls.

The event was established to raise funds for Girl Scout scholarships and financial aid, while honoring women who go above and beyond to make our communities better places to live, work and raise a family. This year’s Advancing Women Award was presented to the Sherwin-Williams Co. for its support of women in the workplace.

Dr. Kress, director of the clinical mental health and addictions counseling programs at Youngstown State University, is also the Director of Advocacy for the National Board of Certified Counselors.