YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a man on drug charges Monday and a passenger in his car on weapons charges after a traffic stop about 5:05 p.m. at Cameron and Zedaker avenues.

Reports said officers pulled over a car driven by Robert Duval, 37, of East Dewey Avenue for an improper turn on the South Side streets. Reports said Duval told police he had no license and he agreed to a search of himself and his car.

When officers searched the car, they found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun hidden under the passenger seat where Raylin Blunt, 39, of Summer Street was sitting. Blunt was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hidden in the dashboard police found a dose of suspected crack cocaine and two doses of suspected heroin. Duval was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Both men were taken to the Mahoning County jail.