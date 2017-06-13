JOBS
Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership hosts worm-composting workshop Thursday


Published: Tue, June 13, 2017 @ 10:30 a.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, 170 N. Park Ave., is offering a free vermicomposting workshop (composting with worms) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

At the end of the class, participants will have everything you need to start composting with worms, including red wigglers, a bin with aeration and bedding material. Vermicomposting is great for the garden, fishing and the earth, organizers said.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Contact TNP at 330-599-9275 or by email at info@tnpwarren.org.

