WARREN — The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, 170 N. Park Ave., is offering a free vermicomposting workshop (composting with worms) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

At the end of the class, participants will have everything you need to start composting with worms, including red wigglers, a bin with aeration and bedding material. Vermicomposting is great for the garden, fishing and the earth, organizers said.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Contact TNP at 330-599-9275 or by email at info@tnpwarren.org.

