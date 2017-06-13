JOBS
Suspect in Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery in Mahoning County jail


Published: Tue, June 13, 2017 @ 5:51 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man is in the Mahoning County jail without bond on charges including abduction and aggravated robbery.

Jamal Turner, 25, surrendered to police Monday in Youngstown.

U.S. Marshals originally arrested Turner in November 2016 in connection with an armed robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Youngstown Poland Road in Struthers last July. The abduction charge stems from the allegation he kept employees at the store against their will.

A warrant was issued again for his arrest in April after he did not show up for court hearings. He also faces charges of driving under suspension and being a convicted felon in illegal possession of a weapon.

