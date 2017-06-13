BOARDMAN

A couple faces child endangering charges in connection with a suspected drug overdose during which two young children were in the vehicle.

Charged are Lisa McQuiston, 31, and Bryan Dedon, 35, both of Struthers. The charges stem from an incident reported about 10:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a U.S. Route 224 dollar store.

Police, fire and emergency medical workers reportedly responded to the location for a reported drug overdose. There, Dedon, who was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, was revived with Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police reportedly observed a woman, McQuiston, get out of the passenger seat holding a young child. An officer trained in drug recognition reported that McQuiston exhibited signs of drug use, such as sweating, struggling to stand up, and having constricted pupils.

After first telling police that she and Dedon had taken their two children to the park and had gotten sick because of the heat, she reportedly admitted that they both had used heroin.

A relative took custody of the children.

In addition to the child endangering charge, Dedon also was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired and driving under suspension.

The pair appeared in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday for arraignment. They pleaded not guilty.