WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are expressing confusion over why Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not disclose his conversations with the president.

Sessions won't describe his conversations with President Donald Trump about the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Yet he says he does not have the power to invoke executive privilege, and the president has not asserted it.

Maine independent Sen. Angus King asked a number of questions about the basis for Sessions' refusal to answer questions.

Sessions says the president was not asserting executive privilege and that Sessions was simply protecting Trump's right to do so if he chooses.

Sessions also has angrily denied there were problems related to his decision to recuse himself from the FBI's investigation into Russian activities during the election.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified earlier before the intelligence committee said he knew of reasons why it would be problematic for Sessions to remain involved in the Russia investigation, even before he recused himself.

Sessions raised his voice to the Democratic senator pressing him for an answer, insisting there were no such reasons.

Sessions said to Sen. Ron Wyden: "There are none."

Sessions bristled at Wyden, telling the Oregon senator people are suggesting through innuendo he has not been honest.