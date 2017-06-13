JOBS
SESSIONS TESTIMONY | Allegations of collusion with Russians 'a detestable lie'


Published: Tue, June 13, 2017 @ 3:06 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Senate panel he did not have a third meeting with a Russian ambassador, and that any allegation of collusion with the Russians is "a detestable lie."

His impassioned response came today after Senate Democrats raised questions about whether Sessions privately met with Sergey Kislyak at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. Sessions says he was there for a speech by then-candidate Donald Trump and members of Sessions' staff were also in attendance.

But he says he does not recall any private meetings or conversations with Russian officials at that event.

Sessions in March stepped aside from the federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the presidential campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with Kislyak.

