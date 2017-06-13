McDONALD

State Rep. Glenn Holmes doesn’t give much thought to making history as the first black American elected to the state Legislature from Trumbull County.

“We didn’t think of ethnicity, or this has never been done before” when seeking the Ohio House 63rd District seat in last year’s election, said Holmes, a Democrat from McDonald.

“We never thought of the groundbreaking nature of running for this office. But the dynamics weren’t in my favor, though. There are 30 [blacks] in McDonald. There are probably 500 in the district.”

As for those who backed him with 60 percent of the vote in the November 2016 general election, Holmes said, “They just want results. They want somebody who’s going to represent them and serve them sincerely. You work and you do it passionately and that transcends a lot of things.”

