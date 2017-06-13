JOBS
Send The Vindicator your Fourth of July events


Published: Tue, June 13, 2017 @ 5:41 p.m.

The Vindicator will run a list of area fireworks displays, parades, concerts and other Independence Day celebrations.

Send times, admission costs, raid dates and other information to:

July 4th Celebrations, Regional Desk, The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown OH 44501 or email to news@vindy.com. Put July 4th Celebrations in the subject line.

Notices must be submitted by June 26. If you have questions, call the Regional Desk at 330-747-1471, ext. 1254.

