BOARDMAN

A township woman accused of child-endangering after police said she duct-taped her 11-year-old son to a chair now faces two additional felony child-endangering charges.

Township police said their investigation into a June 5 incident in which the boy was found home alone, taped to a chair in the basement, uncovered additional evidence connecting Susan Malysa, 32, of Roche Way to previous incidents involving the child.

Police said they observed other injuries on the child when he was taken to a hospital after the duct-taping incident.

One of the charges stems from an April 20, 2016, report in which the child told a school counselor his mother, Malysa, “had been hitting him with a hammer as a form of discipline,” according to a police report.

Also appearing in court on child-endangering charges today were Lisa McQuiston, 31, and Bryan Dedon, 35, both of Struthers. They are charged with misdemeanor counts of child endangering in connection with a suspected drug overdose in a car carrying their two kids.

