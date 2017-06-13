JOBS
McCabe, Deibel Mahoning chairs of Husted's gubernatorial run


Published: Tue, June 13, 2017 @ 9:55 a.m.

COLUMBUS — The campaign of Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, a 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate, announced today that he has secured local GOP leaders to head his campaign operations in each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

In Mahoning County, Thomas McCabe, deputy director of the board of elections, and Holly Deibel, a local Republican leader, head Husted’s campaign.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill is chairman of Husted’s campaign in Trumbull County, and former state Rep. Charles Blasdel is chairman of the campaign in Columbiana County.

