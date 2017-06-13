CORTLAND — A Farmdale man who reportedly shot himself and his dog in an attempted suicide is now charged under a new felony animal-abuse law.

Ryan M. Pierce, 43, of Greenville Road, has been charged with prohibitions involving companion animals and having weapons while intoxicated. He was arrested Monday but not yet arraigned.

He was taken from his home for treatment May 27 at St. Elizabeth Health Center after police learned that Pierce had shot himself in the lower face and was threatening to kill family members and “everyone else around him.”