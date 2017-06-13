JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Farmdale man charged with felony animal-abuse charge


Published: Tue, June 13, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.

CORTLAND — A Farmdale man who reportedly shot himself and his dog in an attempted suicide is now charged under a new felony animal-abuse law.

Ryan M. Pierce, 43, of Greenville Road, has been charged with prohibitions involving companion animals and having weapons while intoxicated. He was arrested Monday but not yet arraigned.

He was taken from his home for treatment May 27 at St. Elizabeth Health Center after police learned that Pierce had shot himself in the lower face and was threatening to kill family members and “everyone else around him.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes