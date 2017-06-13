NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A jury considering sexual-assault charges against Bill Cosby has asked for the testimony of the police officer who took accuser Andrea Constand's initial report.

Jurors wanted the testimony of Detective Dave Mason read back to them today.

Cosby is charged with drugging and assaulting Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

Mason testified last week that Constand told him Cosby gave her pills that made her feel woozy. Constand told police she was semi-conscious as he touched her breast and genitals.

Mason testified Constand said she'd waited about a year to come forward because she felt embarrassed and was daunted by Cosby's standing at his alma mater, Temple University, where she worked for the basketball program.

Cosby's lawyers say Constand's initial report was inconsistent with her later statements.