NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP)
The jury has wrapped up a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.
Jurors quit for the night around 9 tonight. They’ll resume talks Wednesday morning.
Cosby is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says their encounter was consensual.
The jury asked to review more than a dozen excerpts from a deposition the TV star gave as part of a lawsuit filed against him by the accuser.
The jury has deliberated a total of about 16 hours over two days.
