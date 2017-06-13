JOBS
Cosby jury wraps up 2nd day of deliberations with no verdict


Published: Tue, June 13, 2017 @ 9:32 p.m.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP)

The jury has wrapped up a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

Jurors quit for the night around 9 tonight. They’ll resume talks Wednesday morning.

Cosby is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says their encounter was consensual.

The jury asked to review more than a dozen excerpts from a deposition the TV star gave as part of a lawsuit filed against him by the accuser.

The jury has deliberated a total of about 16 hours over two days.

