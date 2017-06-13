BOARDMAN — A township woman who faces a felony child endangering charge for allegedly duct-taping her 11-year-old son to a chair now faces two additional felony child endangering charges.

Township police say their investigation into the June 5 incident uncovered additional evidence relating to previous incidents with the same victim.

Susan Malysa, 32, of Roche Way appeared in Mahoning County Area Court here today for a hearing. Her attorney asked that all three charges be combined into one case. That case will be transferred to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for review by a grand jury.

Additionally, Malysa, who remained in the Mahoning County jail, will be released under electronic monitoring. She is not permitted to have contact with her children.

Malysa was arrested last Monday after someone reported finding her son in Malysa's basement with his legs, arms and mouth duct-taped. Malysa reportedly was at a YMCA pool at the time the child was found.