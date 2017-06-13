BOARDMAN

Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley created the Boardman Subaru and Fellman Family Waiting Room in recognition of $250,000 in gifts and pledges to the Vision for Our Valley’s Children campaign. The space is just inside the main entrance to the hospital’s new Beeghly campus Building A expansion, which is scheduled to open in July.

Over the past three years, Boardman Subaru has raised more than $100,000 for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley through its annual “Share the Love” campaign. Boardman Subaru recently committed to naming the hospital as its charity partner through 2020 along with pledging to raise an additional $150,000.

The Vision for Our Valley’s Children Campaign, which launched on the fifth anniversary of the opening of the hospital’s Beeghly campus in December 2013, is designed to provide philanthropic support for the Mahoning Valley Strategic Growth Plan.

To date, it has raised $14.5 million toward its goal of $25 million by 2020. For information about naming opportunities in the new building or the Vision for Our Valley’s Children campaign, contact Stock at 330-746-9122 or at jstock@chmca.org.