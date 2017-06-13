BOARDMAN

Boardman Park’s long-running summer camp has something to offer for both parents and children: the structure of school days, but with plenty of summertime fun.

Adventure Day Camp, now in its 15th year, kicked off this week. The summer camp for children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade runs for 10 weeks. Campers can participate in one week, all 10, or any number in between.

The camp aims to keep kids in the routine they’re used to during the school year, while also fostering a sense of adventure.

“They follow a schedule similar to that of a normal school day, so they keep with the continuity of the routine they’re used to,” said Karen McCallum, park recreation director. “For a child it’s developmentally beneficial. It helps them continue that routine that parents have established throughout the school year, and it makes for an easier transition come August.”

Read more about the program in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.