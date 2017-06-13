BOARDMAN

Mark Canzonetta, a chef and co-owner of Aqua Pazzo restaurant in Boardman, will compete on the Food Network reality show “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Sunday.

The episode will have a special Father’s Day angle: Fathers and one of their children will compete as teams. Canzonetta’s daughter, Gina Canzonetta, 27, of Florida, will be one of those teams, squaring off against two others for a possible prize of up to $20,000.

Gina, 27, and a 2008 Howland High School graduate, works at On Swann Restaurant in Tampa, Fla., and is a skilled cook.

A watch party will take place Sunday at Aqua Pazzo, 492 McClurg Road, at which Canzonetta will serve some of the food items he made on the episode.

Read more about the event and the show in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.