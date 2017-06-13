POLAND — A black bear has been reported roaming the township and village area.

The police department has been receiving calls about the bear wandering about since 6 a.m. today, said police Chief Brian Goodin. The last known sighting was near 11 a.m. in the 8000 block of North Lima Road heading west.

Goodin said officers will not approach or attempt to subdue the bear.

“We aren’t equipped for this,” he said. "f any residents see the bear, Goodin advises them to stay away and alert authorities.

Local wildlife officers may be working toward tracking the bear, he said.