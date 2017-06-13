JOBS
Bishop appoints board to review allegations of sexual abuse


Published: Tue, June 13, 2017 @ 10:14 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Bishop George V. Murry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown appointed 11 people to a committee that will review allegations of sexual abuse of minors by church personnel.

The Diocesan Review Board for the Protection of Children and Young People is comprised of Dr. Joseph Irilli, Brigid Kennedy, Atty. Alan Kretzer, Dr. Ronald Mikilich, Dr. Joseph Mosca, Sister Jean Orsuto, Timothy Schaffner, Rev. John Sheridan, Rev. Mark Williams, Deacon Gregory Wood and Mary Ann Woods.

The board, which was established in accordance with a charter published by the U.S. Conference of Bishops, will advise the bishop as to whether allegations of sexual abuse are credible and make recommendations concerning fitness for ministry in particular cases.

