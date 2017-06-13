STRUTHERS — Police plan to file charges against two adults who are accused of endangering a child.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. Monday after a resident reported seeing a child wandering near his property on West Como Street.

Police said the boy, believed to live on West Wilson Street, was wearing a diaper despite being 4-years-old. Police believe the boy was wandering around for 45 minutes to an hour after escaping through a window.

Police said the condition of the child's home was a factor in the decision to pursue charges.

The identities of the adults is being withheld until charges are filed.