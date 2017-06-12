YOUNGSTOWN — Extra firefighting crews were called in early today to battle a blaze at a vacant 1169 Randall Ave. building on the North Side.

Reports said crews found smoke pouring out of the building after they were called about 4:15 a.m. and a second alarm was put out because of the size of the building for more manpower.

Firefighters managed to get the flame under control quickly once they got inside, reports said.

Damage is listed at $25,000. The cause is under investigation.

Meanwhile, arson is the cause of a blaze about 12:24 a.m. today at a vacant 2741 Tampa Ave. home on the South Side.

Crews found a fire on the side of the home near a kitchen door when they arrived, reports said.

The fire started in the kitchen of the home, reports said. Damage is listed at $2,000. There were no injuries.