WARREN — A city man, 26, was shot in the face during an 11:41 p.m. Friday shooting in the Hamilton Street Southwest area about two hours after gun play on Stewart Drive Northwest left two men with gunshot wounds.

Warren police say they were called to Valley Care Trumbull Memorial Hospital regarding the Hamilton shooting. The victim was transferred to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. His injuries apparently were not life threatening.

A police report on the Stewart Drive incident said two city men, one 19 and one 28, suffered a “major injury.” Both went to St. Joseph Warren hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Stewart incident began at 9:10 p.m. Friday when two vehicles stopped in the road beside each other, then gunshots were heard, and the vehicles drove away.

A witness said men in a red Astro van got out of the van on Northwest Boulevard after the shooting and got into a white Dodge four-door car. The other vehicle involved was a blue pickup truck. Police said the two went to the hospital in a personal vehicle about 9:30 p.m.

At 12:28 p.m. Friday, police reported that a male in a white Dodge Charger was seen pointing a gun at someone on Milton Street Southeast.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Joe Kistler of the detective bureau of the Warren Police Department said only one person was injured in Wednesday’s armed break-in at a house in the 2000 block of West Market Street, not three.

Initial reports suggested that two men had been shot. A police report says two men suffered minor injuries. But Kistler said Monday only the man who went to a Vermont Street home with stab wounds was injured.