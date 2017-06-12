WARREN — A community civil engagement symposium by the Warren-Youngstown Area Urban League, A. Phillip Randolph Institute and NAACP will begin at 5:30 p.m. today at the Trumbull Community Action Program building, 1230 Palmyra Road S.W.

Panelists will include Tom Roberts, NAACP state political action chairman; Jocelyn Travis of the Sierra Club Conservation; State Sen. Joe Schiavone of Boardman, D-33rd; State Rep. Glenn Holmes of McDonald, D-65th; and Marcel Baldwin of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Cleveland Field Office.