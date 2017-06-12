NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The jury in Bill Cosby's suburban Philadelphia sexualassault trial has ordered dinner after 90 minutes of deliberations.

The judge says jurors can continue working as late as they wish.

The jury got the case late this afternoon, on the sixth day of the trial.

The 79-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and violating former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Cosby says any contact was consensual.

A conviction could put Cosby in prison for the rest of his life.