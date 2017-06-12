JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Jury in Cosby sex assault trial stays late


Published: Mon, June 12, 2017 @ 7:28 p.m.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The jury in Bill Cosby's suburban Philadelphia sexualassault trial has ordered dinner after 90 minutes of deliberations.

The judge says jurors can continue working as late as they wish.

The jury got the case late this afternoon, on the sixth day of the trial.

The 79-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and violating former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Cosby says any contact was consensual.

A conviction could put Cosby in prison for the rest of his life.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes