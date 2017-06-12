JOBS
UPDATE | Cosby lawyers say he and accuser were lovers


Published: Mon, June 12, 2017 @ 1:09 p.m.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s defense lawyer says the comedian and his primary accuser were lovers.

Cosby is on trial on charges he sexually assaulted a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

His lawyers said in closing arguments Monday that he and his primary accuser, Andrea Constand, had a consensual encounter. They say Cosby is being prosecuted now because of a media firestorm after excerpts from his lurid deposition became public.

The defense says when the case began it was about money, but now it’s a about a man’s liberty.

Constand received an unknown amount of money from a civil case she filed.

The defense offered its closing argument after presenting a single witness: a detective who reminded jurors that Constand had visited with Cosby after the encounter.

Prosecutors will give their closing argument Monday afternoon.

Earlier, the defense rested after a single brief witness in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial.

The defense case consisted of a six-minute appearance by a detective, seemingly designed to remind jurors that Andrea Constand had visited with Cosby at an out-of-state casino and that police knew he had vision problems even then.

