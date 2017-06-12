NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s defense lawyer says the comedian and his primary accuser were lovers.

Cosby is on trial on charges he sexually assaulted a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

His lawyers said in closing arguments Monday that he and his primary accuser, Andrea Constand, had a consensual encounter. They say Cosby is being prosecuted now because of a media firestorm after excerpts from his lurid deposition became public.

The defense says when the case began it was about money, but now it’s a about a man’s liberty.

Constand received an unknown amount of money from a civil case she filed.

The defense offered its closing argument after presenting a single witness: a detective who reminded jurors that Constand had visited with Cosby after the encounter.

Prosecutors will give their closing argument Monday afternoon.

